Supreme Court's Pause on Trump's Education Department Layoffs

The Trump administration is escalating its efforts to shut down the U.S. Department of Education by requesting a Supreme Court pause on a lower court's order to reinstate employees affected by mass layoffs. Targeted as a critical campaign promise, the layoffs, entailing nearly 1,400 jobs, are being legally challenged.

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court after U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston issued a preliminary injunction last month, reversing the layoffs. The administration argues that the injunction oversteps Joun's authority and stalls one of their major policy initiatives. The Solicitor General highlighted the previously supportive Supreme Court stance on similar administrative actions.

Two lawsuits challenge the legality of dismantling the department, arguing the layoffs cripple vital educational functions mandated by Congress. Critics, including Democrats and educational groups, oppose the administration's budget cuts and policy shifts, stating the changes undermine educational support and civil rights protections.