Redefining Success: Rethinking Education's Role in Character Building

NHRC Chairman Justice V. Ramasubramanian emphasized that holistic education should build character and make students self-reliant. He pointed out today's education system's failure in stress management and true success definition, urging a focus on life skills and continuous learning beyond formal education.

Updated: 07-06-2025 14:01 IST
Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, has called for a fundamental shift in how education is perceived and delivered. Speaking at an event at Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University, he emphasized that education should aim to mold a student's character, enhance mental fortitude, and develop self-reliance.

The NHRC chairman highlighted the issue of rising stress levels among students, a stark contrast to previous generations, which he attributes to pampering and inadequate problem-solving skills. He argued that despite educational achievements, many fail to find happiness due to an incomplete understanding of true success and a lack of emotional resilience.

Justice Ramasubramanian challenged educational institutions to focus on life skills, problem-solving, and crisis management, arguing that these are crucial for preparing students for the realities of life. True education, according to him, is a lifelong process that extends from the womb to the tomb.

