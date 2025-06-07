Left Menu

International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Shifting U.S. Immigration Policies

International students in the U.S. face increasing uncertainty due to shifting immigration policies under President Trump's administration. Many students express fear and anxiety about their future in America, with some reconsidering their dreams of living and working in the U.S. due to concerns over their visa status and potential deportation.

International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Shifting U.S. Immigration Policies
International students in the United States find themselves in a precarious situation as the Trump administration enacts a series of policies targeting their ability to study and remain in the country. Promises made to attract foreign talent have been replaced with measures that threaten their educational and professional aspirations.

Among those affected is Markuss Saule, a student from Latvia, who describes feeling expendable amid U.S. political uncertainties. The fear of losing his visa status looms large over his American dream, once focused on marrying and establishing a career in the U.S., but now shifting towards leaving sooner than planned.

Similarly, Avi, an Indian engineer, faces daily apprehension over his future in the U.S., as he navigates the Optional Practical Training period. Concerns over deportation, visa renewal challenges, and lack of job security plague students like him, reshaping their lives and aspirations in their adopted country.

