Left Menu

Innovative Partnership: Woxsen University and IBM Redefine Education Landscape

Woxsen University and IBM India have signed a strategic MoU to fuse business and technology education. This five-year collaboration impacts the MBA and BBA programs by integrating IBM's tools and certifications, ensuring students are industry-ready with technological fluency and strategic insight. The alliance fosters interdisciplinary learning, bridging academia and enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:37 IST
Innovative Partnership: Woxsen University and IBM Redefine Education Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Woxsen University and IBM India have launched a transformative collaboration, cemented through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), designed to merge the fields of business and technology education. This five-year alliance primarily affects the MBA in Business Analytics and BBA in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence programs.

The partnership introduces enterprise-level tools and IBM certifications into students' learning experiences, providing access to IBM's technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain. Co-delivered training sessions by IBM experts and Woxsen faculty ensure the curriculum aligns with global business standards.

This collaboration nurtures an innovative educational environment where students develop both strategic acumen and technical prowess, positioning Woxsen graduates for successful careers in today's complex digital economy. The initiative reflects Woxsen's commitment to academic excellence and IBM's role as a tech industry leader.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025