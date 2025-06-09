Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates for Improved Primary Education and Gender Equality

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasizes the need to improve enrollment rates in primary education and address gender ratio decline. In a high-level meeting, she advocated for a special enrollment drive, better implementation of education policies, and coordinated efforts against female foeticide, promoting holistic child development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates for Improved Primary Education and Gender Equality
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for urgent action to reduce school dropout rates and ensure full enrollment of children aged 6 to 10 across the state. Speaking at a high-profile meeting at Raj Bhavan, she emphasized the importance of 100% enrollment in primary education and directed officials to conduct a special week-long drive in each village.

The meeting reviewed key areas such as the condition of government upper primary schools, enrollment drives in Anganwadi centers, and strategies to improve gender ratios and prevent dropouts. Patel underscored the necessity of timely implementation of government education orders to achieve these goals.

Additionally, the Governor raised concerns about the declining gender ratio and called for stricter monitoring of deliveries in private hospitals. She advocated for coordinated action to prevent female foeticide and ensure holistic child development, stressing the importance of nutrition, health checkups, and early education at Anganwadi centers. Patel also highlighted the need for better institutional deliveries and policy measures to combat the falling number of girl children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025