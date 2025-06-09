Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates for Improved Primary Education and Gender Equality

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for urgent action to reduce school dropout rates and ensure full enrollment of children aged 6 to 10 across the state. Speaking at a high-profile meeting at Raj Bhavan, she emphasized the importance of 100% enrollment in primary education and directed officials to conduct a special week-long drive in each village.

The meeting reviewed key areas such as the condition of government upper primary schools, enrollment drives in Anganwadi centers, and strategies to improve gender ratios and prevent dropouts. Patel underscored the necessity of timely implementation of government education orders to achieve these goals.

Additionally, the Governor raised concerns about the declining gender ratio and called for stricter monitoring of deliveries in private hospitals. She advocated for coordinated action to prevent female foeticide and ensure holistic child development, stressing the importance of nutrition, health checkups, and early education at Anganwadi centers. Patel also highlighted the need for better institutional deliveries and policy measures to combat the falling number of girl children.

(With inputs from agencies.)