Left Menu

Germany Steps Up as Top Destination for Indian Students

Germany is increasingly attracting Indian students due to its reliable academic environment and uncomplicated visa procedures. Ambassador Philipp Ackermann emphasized that the country's steady approach is valuable, especially amidst challenges faced in other nations. With over 50,000 Indian students, Germany offers numerous opportunities, particularly in STEM fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST
Germany Steps Up as Top Destination for Indian Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Germany is emerging as a favored destination for Indian students, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighting the nation's stable academic environment. Ackermann underscored Germany's eagerness to welcome the brightest Indian minds, particularly amidst challenges faced by students in other countries regarding admissions and visa procedures.

Currently, over 50,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in Germany, a number expected to grow given the country's first-class education system. The ambassador stressed that Germany's universities and research institutions have had positive experiences with Indian students, particularly in STEM areas.

Despite previous visa backlogs, Ackermann assured there are no current delays, making Germany a reliable choice. The German education system emphasizes merit, offering numerous English-taught programs with minimal fees compared to Anglo-Saxon nations, strengthening academic ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025