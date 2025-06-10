Germany Steps Up as Top Destination for Indian Students
Germany is increasingly attracting Indian students due to its reliable academic environment and uncomplicated visa procedures. Ambassador Philipp Ackermann emphasized that the country's steady approach is valuable, especially amidst challenges faced in other nations. With over 50,000 Indian students, Germany offers numerous opportunities, particularly in STEM fields.
- Country:
- India
Germany is emerging as a favored destination for Indian students, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighting the nation's stable academic environment. Ackermann underscored Germany's eagerness to welcome the brightest Indian minds, particularly amidst challenges faced by students in other countries regarding admissions and visa procedures.
Currently, over 50,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in Germany, a number expected to grow given the country's first-class education system. The ambassador stressed that Germany's universities and research institutions have had positive experiences with Indian students, particularly in STEM areas.
Despite previous visa backlogs, Ackermann assured there are no current delays, making Germany a reliable choice. The German education system emphasizes merit, offering numerous English-taught programs with minimal fees compared to Anglo-Saxon nations, strengthening academic ties with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The contemporary revolution of product development processes stems from mechanical design software
Medical AI fails key ethical test without inclusive, epistemic oversight
India Sets New Benchmark with World's Highest Resolution Weather Forecasting System
Gaza's Agrifood System in Crisis: A Looming Famine Threat
Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems