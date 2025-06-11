Left Menu

Moldova's Educational Debate: History of the Romanians Under Scrutiny

Moldova's education minister, Dan Perciun, affirmed that schools will continue teaching 'history of the Romanians' despite concerns about its impact on ethnic minorities. The textbook faces criticism for allegedly exaggerating links with Romania and downplaying Nazi-era atrocities against Jews. The outcome of nationwide debates will shape its future in education.

Moldova's education minister, Dan Perciun, confirmed on Monday that schools will persist in teaching 'history of the Romanians,' despite an official recommendation to change the terminology to better reflect the country's ethnic diversity. The decision has sparked controversy amid accusations of historical bias.

The textbook at the center of the debate has been criticized by pro-Russian opposition and Moldova's Jewish community for its portrayal of Moldova's historical connections to Romania and the alleged omission of wartime atrocities under Romania's pro-Nazi leader, Ion Antonescu.

President Maia Sandu is focused on joining the European Union, as discussions about the textbook continue across the country, involving educators, historians, and civil society groups. A decision on whether to maintain, modify, or withdraw the textbook is pending.

