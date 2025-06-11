Left Menu

Madras High Court Presses for Timely RTE Reimbursements in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure timely reimbursement to private unaided schools under the RTE Act. The court also urged the central government to consider de-linking the RTE component from the Samagra Shiksha Scheme to facilitate smooth disbursement of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has mandated the Tamil Nadu government to adhere to timely reimbursements for private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. This directive aims to ensure that the academic year's admission process commences without hindrance for the 2024-25 session.

A division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan emphasized the shared responsibility of both state and central governments in funding educational obligations. Concerns were raised over the state's difficulties in making reimbursements due to delayed funds from the Union government.

The court further directed the central government to consider de-linking the RTE component from the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, allowing for independent disbursement of funds. This step is crucial to address financial gaps without being tied to broader educational policy frameworks like NEP 2020.

