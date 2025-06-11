Left Menu

Vatican-Beijing Accord Continues with New Bishop Installation in Fuzhou

A new assistant Catholic bishop, Joseph Lin Yuntuan, was installed in Fuzhou, China, under the Vatican-Beijing accord for Catholic appointments. This event indicates ongoing cooperation between the Vatican and Chinese government despite past criticisms. Yuntuan's appointment reflects a focus on reconciliation and highlights the Vatican's diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new assistant Catholic bishop, Joseph Lin Yuntuan, was formally installed in Fuzhou, marking a continuation of the Vatican's diplomatic accord with Beijing on bishop appointments. This agreement, initiated in 2018, allows Chinese authorities some sway in the selection process while maintaining papal authority.

Michel Chambon, a research fellow in Singapore, interprets this installation as an effort towards reconciliation. Despite criticism from some Catholics on the influence granted to China's government, the Vatican maintains that the accord has resolved long-standing divisions between the Vatican-aligned underground church and the state-supervised Catholic Patriotic Association.

Ordained as a bishop in the underground church in 2017, Yuntuan's new role is officially recognized by the government, highlighting the ongoing dialogue between the Holy See and China. The ceremony required Yuntuan to vow conformity with Chinese laws, reflecting the nuanced relationship between the religious and political spheres. This development coincides with the Vatican's recent renewal of the accord for another four years, though its details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

