Fulbright Program Board Resigns Over Political Interference

The Fulbright Program's board resigned due to alleged political interference by the Trump administration, which denied pre-approved awards and reviewed 1,200 recipients outside of typical procedures. The board felt this compromised the program's mission. The Trump administration is accused of imposing political favoritism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:35 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, all members of the board overseeing the Fulbright Program have resigned, citing alleged political meddling by President Donald Trump's administration. The mass resignation was driven by concerns over the denial of awards to selected recipients for the 2025-2026 academic year, breaching the board's autonomy.

The board accused the administration of unauthorized intervention, jeopardizing the program's integrity and mission established by Congress nearly 80 years ago. Additionally, around 1,200 recipients are undergoing an unsanctioned review process that might result in more rejections, according to a statement released via Substack.

This unexpected development underscores broader concerns about political favoritism, as echoed by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. The resignation was a stance against endorsing a politicized process that might alter the Fulbright program's reputation and impact independent research crucial to the U.S. academic landscape.

