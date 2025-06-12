China and U.S. Navigate Delicate Truce in Trade Deal

China confirmed a trade agreement largely brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, emphasizing the need for both countries to adhere to the reached consensus and reiterating China's history of keeping its agreements.

The deal was forged after a telephone conversation between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, ending a deadlock in the trade war between the two powerhouse economies. Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, underscored China's commitment to the agreement at a regular news briefing, highlighting the importance of both nations abiding by the consensus.

While initial hurdles in Geneva had disrupted progress, a follow-up conversation in London breathed new life into the stalled negotiations. However, the deal's specifics and implementation strategy remain ambiguous, with officials noting high-stakes issues like export controls and bilateral tariffs yet to be fully resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)