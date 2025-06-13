A New Dawn for Education: TDP's 'Talliki Vandanam' Initiative

The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out an ambitious new educational scheme called 'Talliki Vandanam', offering Rs 15,000 annually to households with school-going children. The initiative, part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'Super Six' welfare promises, seeks to empower mothers and make education more accessible.

Under the scheme, guidelines have been issued to extend financial support of Rs 15,000 per child to eligible mothers or guardians, regardless of the number of school-attending children within a family. Impressively, over 67 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers are set to benefit from this program.

Billed as the 'mother of all welfare schemes', the initiative not only encourages educational participation but also addresses demographic challenges by promoting larger family sizes. The disbursement and implementation of this scheme are scheduled from June 12 to July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)