A New Dawn for Education: TDP's 'Talliki Vandanam' Initiative
The TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government unveiled the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, offering Rs 15,000 annually to school-going children's mothers. This initiative, benefiting over 67 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers, is part of CM Chandrababu Naidu's 'Super Six' welfare promises for the 2024 elections.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out an ambitious new educational scheme called 'Talliki Vandanam', offering Rs 15,000 annually to households with school-going children. The initiative, part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'Super Six' welfare promises, seeks to empower mothers and make education more accessible.
Under the scheme, guidelines have been issued to extend financial support of Rs 15,000 per child to eligible mothers or guardians, regardless of the number of school-attending children within a family. Impressively, over 67 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers are set to benefit from this program.
Billed as the 'mother of all welfare schemes', the initiative not only encourages educational participation but also addresses demographic challenges by promoting larger family sizes. The disbursement and implementation of this scheme are scheduled from June 12 to July 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TDP was born to change lives of people: Chandrababu Naidu at party rally in Kadapa.
Previous YSRCP regime was fraught with atrocities, murders, abuses, and oppression: Chandrababu Naidu at TDP rally.
CM Chandrababu Naidu to Highlight Andhra Pradesh's Growth Strategy at CII Summit
Andhra Pradesh has debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore, paying Rs 40,000 Cr annually in interest: Chandrababu Naidu in Kadapa rally.
Chandrababu Naidu's Bold Vision for TDP's Future