Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tech Education: Intellipaat Launches New School of Technology

Intellipaat has launched the Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) to redefine computer science education. Aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry, the school focuses on producing top software developers and entrepreneurs. With a future-ready, AI-driven curriculum, IST is set to elevate India's engineering education landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:10 IST
Revolutionizing Tech Education: Intellipaat Launches New School of Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intellipaat, a leader in online professional education, has unveiled the Intellipaat School of Technology (IST), aiming to transform computer science education. The initiative seeks to address the disconnect between academia and industry while fostering the next generation of innovators and tech entrepreneurs.

IST's mission is to empower students not only to secure high-paying tech jobs but also to pioneer startup ventures before graduation. With its AI-driven curriculum developed alongside industry leaders, IST is poised to create engineers ready for global challenges and leadership roles in technology.

Key features of the program include assured internships, global exposure, and a focus on entrepreneurship with a sizable seed fund. Courses are taught by experts, and students can obtain certifications from top institutions. Applications for the upcoming cohort are now open, with selection based on an entrance test and interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025