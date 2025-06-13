Revolutionizing Tech Education: Intellipaat Launches New School of Technology

Intellipaat, a leader in online professional education, has unveiled the Intellipaat School of Technology (IST), aiming to transform computer science education. The initiative seeks to address the disconnect between academia and industry while fostering the next generation of innovators and tech entrepreneurs.

IST's mission is to empower students not only to secure high-paying tech jobs but also to pioneer startup ventures before graduation. With its AI-driven curriculum developed alongside industry leaders, IST is poised to create engineers ready for global challenges and leadership roles in technology.

Key features of the program include assured internships, global exposure, and a focus on entrepreneurship with a sizable seed fund. Courses are taught by experts, and students can obtain certifications from top institutions. Applications for the upcoming cohort are now open, with selection based on an entrance test and interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)