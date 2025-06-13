Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Schools Adjust Timings Amid Heatwave Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Education Department revised school timings in heat-affected areas, changing operation hours to counter soaring temperatures. Schools will function between 7.30 am and 1 pm, with extra water breaks. The move comes after parental concerns about heatstroke risks, prompting schedule alterations and extended vacations in some areas.

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department announced revisions to school schedules in several heat-affected regions due to rising temperatures. Modified hours will see institutions operate from 7.30 am to 1 pm, offering relief to students facing extreme weather conditions.

In a notification from the Director of Education, schools have been instructed to incorporate two additional drinking water breaks, ensuring students remain hydrated during the hot weather. This adjustment responds to parental concerns over potential heatstroke risks.

The District Magistrate in Hamirpur, Amarjeet Singh, confirmed similar changes for senior secondary and primary schools, prompted by parental appeals. The Una district extended summer vacations, while Hamirpur's vacation period is divided, with part two commencing in July.

