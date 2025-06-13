Himachal Pradesh Schools Adjust Timings Amid Heatwave Crisis

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department announced revisions to school schedules in several heat-affected regions due to rising temperatures. Modified hours will see institutions operate from 7.30 am to 1 pm, offering relief to students facing extreme weather conditions.

In a notification from the Director of Education, schools have been instructed to incorporate two additional drinking water breaks, ensuring students remain hydrated during the hot weather. This adjustment responds to parental concerns over potential heatstroke risks.

The District Magistrate in Hamirpur, Amarjeet Singh, confirmed similar changes for senior secondary and primary schools, prompted by parental appeals. The Una district extended summer vacations, while Hamirpur's vacation period is divided, with part two commencing in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)