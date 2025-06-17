Left Menu

Rising Divorce Rates in China Amid Economic Strain: The Lucrative Side-Hustle Filling the Gap

Qin Meng, a medical office worker in China, has found a profitable side-hustle by assisting couples with divorce applications as economic pressures increase divorce rates. As China's economy struggles, these pressures exacerbate family conflicts, leading to higher divorce rates. Qin's service highlights the deep financial strains affecting marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:32 IST
Rising Divorce Rates in China Amid Economic Strain: The Lucrative Side-Hustle Filling the Gap

In China, as economic pressures mount, divorce rates are rising, creating a niche for enterprising individuals like Qin Meng. Qin, a medical office worker, offers a side service aiding couples in securing divorce certificate appointments, capitalizing on the increasing demand amid limited slots and societal challenges.

The economic downturn has strained many households, contributing to marital conflicts. According to Chinese demographers, the 2024 divorce rate is expected to climb to 2.6 per 1,000 people. This marks a significant increase from the pandemic period, where rates were considerably lower due to lockdowns and newly implemented cooling-off periods.

The financial strain on families is evident, as seen in the reports of reckless investments and job insecurity, impacting marriages significantly. Qin Meng's burgeoning side business reflects the growing societal and economic challenges in China, as couples seek ways to cope with the financial burdens exacerbating their marital issues.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025