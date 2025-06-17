Rising Divorce Rates in China Amid Economic Strain: The Lucrative Side-Hustle Filling the Gap

In China, as economic pressures mount, divorce rates are rising, creating a niche for enterprising individuals like Qin Meng. Qin, a medical office worker, offers a side service aiding couples in securing divorce certificate appointments, capitalizing on the increasing demand amid limited slots and societal challenges.

The economic downturn has strained many households, contributing to marital conflicts. According to Chinese demographers, the 2024 divorce rate is expected to climb to 2.6 per 1,000 people. This marks a significant increase from the pandemic period, where rates were considerably lower due to lockdowns and newly implemented cooling-off periods.

The financial strain on families is evident, as seen in the reports of reckless investments and job insecurity, impacting marriages significantly. Qin Meng's burgeoning side business reflects the growing societal and economic challenges in China, as couples seek ways to cope with the financial burdens exacerbating their marital issues.