Revolutionizing Education: India's Leap Beyond Textbooks

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a groundbreaking shift from traditional education, Rohit Babu Aniyery, a seasoned educator and entrepreneur, is spearheading a transformative journey in India through Roan Edutech.

With a keen focus on bridging educational gaps, Roan Edutech introduces Indian students to global opportunities and aligns their learning experiences with international benchmarks. The organization has established collaborations with prestigious entities, including NASA and the ESA, offering students unparalleled exposure.

By offering skill-centric programs like the NextGen Business Innovators Programme, Roan Edutech ensures that students not only excel in academics but also gain practical insights and industry-relevant skills.

