Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: India's Leap Beyond Textbooks

Rohit Babu Aniyery, an educator and entrepreneur, is transforming Indian education. Through Roan Edutech, he bridges gaps in traditional learning by aligning with global standards. The platform partners with international organizations like NASA and offers programs that equip students with practical skills and global exposure essential for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:56 IST
Revolutionizing Education: India's Leap Beyond Textbooks
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a groundbreaking shift from traditional education, Rohit Babu Aniyery, a seasoned educator and entrepreneur, is spearheading a transformative journey in India through Roan Edutech.

With a keen focus on bridging educational gaps, Roan Edutech introduces Indian students to global opportunities and aligns their learning experiences with international benchmarks. The organization has established collaborations with prestigious entities, including NASA and the ESA, offering students unparalleled exposure.

By offering skill-centric programs like the NextGen Business Innovators Programme, Roan Edutech ensures that students not only excel in academics but also gain practical insights and industry-relevant skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025