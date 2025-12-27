Left Menu

Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Mediates Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia launched attacks on Kyiv targeting energy facilities prior to scheduled peace talks between President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Key issues include territory control and security guarantees. A potential U.S.-mediated agreement could include economic zones, with major points still pending resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:42 IST
Russia escalated its assault on Ukraine with missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepared for a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at negotiating an end to the prolonged conflict.

The talks, set to take place in Florida, are expected to address territorial control resulting from the fighting that began with Russia's 2022 invasion. Ukrainian air defenses engaged as explosions were reported in Kyiv, while Russian drones targeted areas in the northeast and south.

As Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and southern regions, controlling territory remains a key diplomatic hurdle. A 20-point U.S.-driven peace plan is nearing completion, though complex issues like the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and the Donetsk region still pose challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

