Trump Aims for Peace Talks with Putin Ahead of Zelenskyy Meeting

US President Donald Trump has signaled his intent to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, as he prepares for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump, speaking with Politico, expressed optimism about the upcoming interactions.

"I think it's going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin," Trump stated, adding that he anticipates a dialogue with the Russian leader soon. Zelenskyy also voiced hopes for progress in peace talks aimed at ending the four-year conflict, ahead of his meeting with Trump in Florida.

As reported by CNN, Zelenskyy emphasized that the 20-point peace plan developed by US and Ukrainian officials is near completion. Discussions with Trump will focus on securing long-term safety for Ukraine, though any agreement will ultimately need Trump's approval, according to Trump's comments to Politico.

