Left Menu

Trump Aims for Peace Talks with Putin Ahead of Zelenskyy Meeting

US President Donald Trump anticipates talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida. Trump is confident about discussions regarding the Ukraine war. Zelenskyy seeks to advance peace negotiations and finalize a 20-point peace plan with Trump’s involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:40 IST
Trump Aims for Peace Talks with Putin Ahead of Zelenskyy Meeting
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has signaled his intent to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, as he prepares for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump, speaking with Politico, expressed optimism about the upcoming interactions.

"I think it's going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin," Trump stated, adding that he anticipates a dialogue with the Russian leader soon. Zelenskyy also voiced hopes for progress in peace talks aimed at ending the four-year conflict, ahead of his meeting with Trump in Florida.

As reported by CNN, Zelenskyy emphasized that the 20-point peace plan developed by US and Ukrainian officials is near completion. Discussions with Trump will focus on securing long-term safety for Ukraine, though any agreement will ultimately need Trump's approval, according to Trump's comments to Politico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
2
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
3
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
4
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025