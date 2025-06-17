Left Menu

Sanjay Kaushik Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University

Professor Sanjay Kaushik has been appointed as the third Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University. He aims to achieve NAAC accreditation and global recognition for the university. Kaushik brings 35 years of experience, having served as Director of North Western Region, ICSSR and received numerous awards in education and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:48 IST
Sanjay Kaushik Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Professor Sanjay Kaushik is set to steer Gurugram University as its new Vice-Chancellor, following an official notification from Haryana Raj Bhavan. Professor Kaushik brings decades of experience and several accolades, including the Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Shiksha Samman Award.

This appointment marks him as the third Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar, who was temporarily managing the position after Prof. Dinesh Kumar's tenure concluded. Kaushik aims to expedite academic and infrastructural developments and secure NAAC accreditation to gain global status for the university.

He previously served as Director of North Western Region, ICSSR, and has been awarded the Him Ratna-2023 and other prestigious recognitions for his contributions to education and management. Kaushik's extensive background fosters high expectations for the institution's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025