Sanjay Kaushik Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University

Senior Professor Sanjay Kaushik is set to steer Gurugram University as its new Vice-Chancellor, following an official notification from Haryana Raj Bhavan. Professor Kaushik brings decades of experience and several accolades, including the Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Shiksha Samman Award.

This appointment marks him as the third Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar, who was temporarily managing the position after Prof. Dinesh Kumar's tenure concluded. Kaushik aims to expedite academic and infrastructural developments and secure NAAC accreditation to gain global status for the university.

He previously served as Director of North Western Region, ICSSR, and has been awarded the Him Ratna-2023 and other prestigious recognitions for his contributions to education and management. Kaushik's extensive background fosters high expectations for the institution's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)