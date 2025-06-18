Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces Linguistic Choice in Education

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the removal of the compulsory Hindi language policy in schools, allowing any Indian language to be chosen as the third language. The decision, part of the New Education Policy, aims to prioritize diversity in language learning while retaining Marathi as a mandatory subject.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:40 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift in language education policy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that students in the state are no longer required to study Hindi as a compulsory third language.

While upholding Marathi as a mandatory language, the amended government resolution aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP), offering students the flexibility to choose any Indian language. Proponents argue that embracing linguistic diversity and promoting regional languages supports cultural identity and educational inclusivity.

Despite criticisms from groups like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Fadnavis emphasized that the three-language formula benefits cognitive development. With the move, the state hopes to foster a multilingual environment, encouraging a broader acceptance and understanding of India's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

