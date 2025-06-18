Maharashtra Embraces Linguistic Choice in Education

In a significant shift in language education policy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that students in the state are no longer required to study Hindi as a compulsory third language.

While upholding Marathi as a mandatory language, the amended government resolution aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP), offering students the flexibility to choose any Indian language. Proponents argue that embracing linguistic diversity and promoting regional languages supports cultural identity and educational inclusivity.

Despite criticisms from groups like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Fadnavis emphasized that the three-language formula benefits cognitive development. With the move, the state hopes to foster a multilingual environment, encouraging a broader acceptance and understanding of India's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)