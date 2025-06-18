Teachers Seek Reinstatement After Supreme Court Ruling Overturns Jobs
West Bengal's dismissed teaching and non-teaching staff, following the Supreme Court's annulment of the 2016 SSC recruitment, have approached Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. They demand a special discussion and possible legal reinstatement. Speaker Banerjee has promised to facilitate discussions by June 23.
In a significant development for West Bengal's educational sector, previously dismissed teaching and non-teaching staff members have taken their case to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.
This follows the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the 2016 SSC recruitment, declaring the process tainted by irregularities. The affected educators seek a special discussion in the Assembly regarding their dismissal and potential legal avenues for reinstatement.
The Speaker has assured the delegation that he will take necessary steps to facilitate this dialogue, with discussions set to be initiated by June 23.
