Top Districts Shine in 2023-24 School Education Performance Index
The 2023-24 Performing Grade Index ranks Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha as top performers in district-level school education. Developed by the Ministry of Education, the index assesses performance using 74 indicators across six categories. Meghalaya ranks lowest, while districts are graded from 'Utkarsh' for top scores.
- Country:
- India
A select group of Indian regions, including Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha, have emerged as top achievers in the 2023-24 Performance Grade Index that ranks district-level school education, according to a recent Ministry of Education report.
Additional high-performing states and territories like Kerala, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan also made the list, while Meghalaya was rated the lowest in the latest findings. The comprehensive Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) evaluates school education standards using 74 indicators across six key categories, including Digital Learning and Governance.
Classified into various grades, the PGI-D's highest accolade is 'Utkarsh', achieved by districts scoring above 90% of the total points. The index provides a structured approach to understanding which regions lead in educational outcomes and where improvements are needed, fostering transformative changes in the school system.
ALSO READ
Punjab: Man held for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan
Punjab: Man held for spying for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
Punjab: Police arrest Tarn Taran man for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI
Bhagwant Mann sends best wishes to Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 final
Punjab's Agrarian Economy at Risk: Warring Criticizes Land Pooling Policy