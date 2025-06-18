Left Menu

Top Districts Shine in 2023-24 School Education Performance Index

The 2023-24 Performing Grade Index ranks Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha as top performers in district-level school education. Developed by the Ministry of Education, the index assesses performance using 74 indicators across six categories. Meghalaya ranks lowest, while districts are graded from 'Utkarsh' for top scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:26 IST
Top Districts Shine in 2023-24 School Education Performance Index
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A select group of Indian regions, including Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha, have emerged as top achievers in the 2023-24 Performance Grade Index that ranks district-level school education, according to a recent Ministry of Education report.

Additional high-performing states and territories like Kerala, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan also made the list, while Meghalaya was rated the lowest in the latest findings. The comprehensive Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) evaluates school education standards using 74 indicators across six key categories, including Digital Learning and Governance.

Classified into various grades, the PGI-D's highest accolade is 'Utkarsh', achieved by districts scoring above 90% of the total points. The index provides a structured approach to understanding which regions lead in educational outcomes and where improvements are needed, fostering transformative changes in the school system.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025