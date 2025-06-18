Top Districts Shine in 2023-24 School Education Performance Index

A select group of Indian regions, including Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha, have emerged as top achievers in the 2023-24 Performance Grade Index that ranks district-level school education, according to a recent Ministry of Education report.

Additional high-performing states and territories like Kerala, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan also made the list, while Meghalaya was rated the lowest in the latest findings. The comprehensive Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) evaluates school education standards using 74 indicators across six key categories, including Digital Learning and Governance.

Classified into various grades, the PGI-D's highest accolade is 'Utkarsh', achieved by districts scoring above 90% of the total points. The index provides a structured approach to understanding which regions lead in educational outcomes and where improvements are needed, fostering transformative changes in the school system.