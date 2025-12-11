Left Menu

Controversy Over Missing 'Saroops' Sparks Political Tensions in Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) criticizes the registration of an FIR regarding missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib. Alleging political interference, SGPC claims the issue is of financial misappropriation, not sacrilege. The FIR, seen as an attack on Sikh traditions, has intensified political motives in Punjab.

Updated: 11-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:56 IST
Controversy Over Missing 'Saroops' Sparks Political Tensions in Punjab
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the recent registration of an FIR related to the disappearance of 328 'saroops'—sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib—labeling it as an unwarranted governmental interference in religious matters.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami asserted that the matter was already resolved in alignment with Akal Takht's directives, blaming the Punjab government for politicizing the issue to gain reprieve and accusing local ministers and MLAs of falsely portraying the incident as sacrilege rather than financial misconduct.

The FIR, lodged in Amritsar on December 7, ensnared 16 individuals, including former SGPC officials. Critics argue this legal move aims at undermining Sikh institutions and deflecting attention from the government's electoral promises concerning religious affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

