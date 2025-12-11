Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann Cracks Down on Subpar Road Construction

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered strict action against contractors for irregularities in road construction, withholding payments, and emphasizing quality checks. Mann is committed to ensuring public funds are used efficiently, with a massive road construction plan underway involving 44,920 km at Rs 16,209 crore.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:50 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took decisive action on Thursday, addressing construction irregularities on roads in the Patiala district.

A surprise inspection revealed violations in weight parameters, prompting Mann to halt contractor payments and demand quality checks.

The state aims to build 44,920 km of roads with rigorous quality standards, safeguarding taxpayer money.

