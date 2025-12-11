Left Menu

Badal Rallies Supporters for Punjab's Development Drive

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged residents to support their party in the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on December 14. Badal emphasized the party's historical contributions to development in the area and criticized Congress for failing to deliver progress.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called on the public to back his party in the forthcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, scheduled for December 14, by arguing that it would catalyze development in the region.

Badal, addressing a rally, credited the SAD and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for spearheading development projects like infrastructure upgrades and resolving waterlogging issues. Advocating for a vote for the SAD in memory of the late leader, he criticized past Congress chief ministers for neglecting development initiatives.

The SAD leader further positioned his party as a beacon of progress and opportunity, outlining plans to establish housing for all and promising job creation through industry-specific hiring mandates, should they win the upcoming election.

