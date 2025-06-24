Gates Foundation's $1.6 Billion Pledge: A Lifeline for Global Vaccination

The Gates Foundation announced on Tuesday its commitment of $1.6 billion towards Gavi, a public-private partnership focused on providing vaccines to impoverished children globally. This decision comes amidst concerns that reduced foreign aid could lead to higher child mortality rates this year.

Bill Gates, chair of the foundation, emphasized that supporting Gavi represents a significant measure to counter potential spikes in childhood deaths. Gavi's objective is to secure $9 billion in funding for the period from 2026 to 2030, with a major pledging event in Brussels on Wednesday, co-hosted by the European Union and the Gates Foundation.

The U.S. administration's intention to cut around $300 million annually in Gavi contributions raises risks of increased fatality rates, potentially resulting in 1.2 million additional deaths over the next five years, noted Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar. Gavi collaborates with governments to purchase vaccines against deadly diseases such as measles and diphtheria.