SMART Technologies Shines at Education Excellence Awards 2025

SMART Technologies won multiple awards at the Education Excellence Awards 2025, showcasing its growing influence in India's education sector. The awards emphasize SMART's dedication to assistive technology, interactive learning, and inclusive education. Partnership projects highlight their commitment to designing inclusive solutions and fostering next-gen learning environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
SMART Technologies, a leading innovator in interactive technology solutions, has marked a significant milestone by receiving accolades at the prestigious Education Excellence Awards 2025. Recognized for its outstanding contributions across three categories, SMART has reinforced its foothold in India's burgeoning education sector.

The accolades were presented at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, during the ET Education Annual Summit. SMART was awarded Gold for Excellence in Assistive & Inclusive EdTech Solutions, Silver for Interactive Learning Hardware, Tools & Device Provider, and Bronze for Smart Campus & Classroom Infrastructure Solutions. These triumphs reflect SMART's commitment to designing accessible technology that enhances learning experiences.

Notably, SMART's collaboration with Sense Kaleidoscopes was honored as the Best Inclusive Project in India. This recognition underscores the transformative impact of inclusive technology in neurodiverse learning spaces. CEO Nicholas Svensson expressed pride in supporting inclusive and effective teaching environments, affirming technology's role in fostering inclusive education worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

