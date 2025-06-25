SMART Technologies Shines at Education Excellence Awards 2025

SMART Technologies, a leading innovator in interactive technology solutions, has marked a significant milestone by receiving accolades at the prestigious Education Excellence Awards 2025. Recognized for its outstanding contributions across three categories, SMART has reinforced its foothold in India's burgeoning education sector.

The accolades were presented at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, during the ET Education Annual Summit. SMART was awarded Gold for Excellence in Assistive & Inclusive EdTech Solutions, Silver for Interactive Learning Hardware, Tools & Device Provider, and Bronze for Smart Campus & Classroom Infrastructure Solutions. These triumphs reflect SMART's commitment to designing accessible technology that enhances learning experiences.

Notably, SMART's collaboration with Sense Kaleidoscopes was honored as the Best Inclusive Project in India. This recognition underscores the transformative impact of inclusive technology in neurodiverse learning spaces. CEO Nicholas Svensson expressed pride in supporting inclusive and effective teaching environments, affirming technology's role in fostering inclusive education worldwide.

