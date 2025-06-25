Gujarat Private Universities Bound by RTI Act, Commission Rules

The Gujarat Information Commission has issued a ruling asserting that private universities fall under the jurisdiction of the Right to Information Act, labeling them as 'public authorities'.

This ruling was prompted by an appeal from Professor Devdutt Rana, who was denied information by Vadodara's Parul University. Rana contended that since Parul University was established through an Act, it is subject to the RTI Act.

Chief Information Commissioner Dr Subhash Soni supported Rana's position, referencing section 2 of the RTI Act and University Grant Commission's guidelines. The Commission has urged Parul University to appoint necessary RTI roles and disclose their details publicly.

