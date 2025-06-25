Left Menu

Gujarat Private Universities Bound by RTI Act, Commission Rules

The Gujarat Information Commission (GIC) has declared private universities as 'public authorities' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, instructing them to comply with its provisions. This ruling came after Prof Devdutt Rana sought information from Parul University under the RTI Act, which the university initially denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:46 IST
Gujarat Private Universities Bound by RTI Act, Commission Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Information Commission has issued a ruling asserting that private universities fall under the jurisdiction of the Right to Information Act, labeling them as 'public authorities'.

This ruling was prompted by an appeal from Professor Devdutt Rana, who was denied information by Vadodara's Parul University. Rana contended that since Parul University was established through an Act, it is subject to the RTI Act.

Chief Information Commissioner Dr Subhash Soni supported Rana's position, referencing section 2 of the RTI Act and University Grant Commission's guidelines. The Commission has urged Parul University to appoint necessary RTI roles and disclose their details publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025