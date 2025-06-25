CBSE Expands Reach with New Office in Itanagar
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to open a sub-regional office in Itanagar, enhancing accessibility for Arunachal Pradesh's CBSE-affiliated schools. This office, starting in the 2025–26 academic year, will operate from the SCERT campus, improving service delivery and support under the leadership of J Pankaj Bage.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to enhance its service delivery in Arunachal Pradesh through a new sub-regional office in Itanagar, as announced on Wednesday.
Set to commence operations from the SCERT campus in Gohpur Tinali starting the 2025–26 academic year, this initiative aims to better support the state's CBSE-affiliated schools.
Led by J Pankaj Bage, the new office seeks to improve coordination and provide timely assistance to students and schools throughout the northeastern region.
