Left Menu

CBSE Expands Reach with New Office in Itanagar

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to open a sub-regional office in Itanagar, enhancing accessibility for Arunachal Pradesh's CBSE-affiliated schools. This office, starting in the 2025–26 academic year, will operate from the SCERT campus, improving service delivery and support under the leadership of J Pankaj Bage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:56 IST
CBSE Expands Reach with New Office in Itanagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to enhance its service delivery in Arunachal Pradesh through a new sub-regional office in Itanagar, as announced on Wednesday.

Set to commence operations from the SCERT campus in Gohpur Tinali starting the 2025–26 academic year, this initiative aims to better support the state's CBSE-affiliated schools.

Led by J Pankaj Bage, the new office seeks to improve coordination and provide timely assistance to students and schools throughout the northeastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025