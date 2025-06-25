Left Menu

Delhi DoE Expands Mission Mathematics to Younger Students

The Delhi Directorate of Education will extend its Mission Mathematics and Special Mathematics Enrichment coaching to students of Classes 6 and 7. This program, initially for Classes 8 to 10, has yielded encouraging results, leading to its expansion. This initiative focuses on foundational mathematical skill enhancement.

Updated: 25-06-2025
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is expanding its Mission Mathematics program to include younger students, specifically those in Classes 6 and 7. The initiative originally targeted Classes 8 to 10 and has shown promising outcomes, prompting the extension.

The enhanced program aims to strengthen basic mathematical skills among school-aged children. Selection for the Special Mathematics Enrichment (SME) classes will be based on students' past performance, with priority given to those who passed with grace marks or scored below 40 percent, as well as classroom assessments.

Digitally shared weekly worksheets and practice questions will support students' learning. The program also includes training for teachers, competitive development of learning materials, and a digital module to track progress. A Zonal Mission Mathematics Committee will oversee the implementation, ensuring the program's goals are met.

