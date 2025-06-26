Left Menu

CBSE's Bold Move: Twice-a-Year Board Exams Spark Broad Educational Dialogue

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to conduct Class 10 board exams twice annually from 2026, aligning with the National Education Policy to reduce exam pressure. Principals praised the flexibility and student-centered approach but stressed the need for thorough academic planning and infrastructure readiness to successfully implement the change.

Updated: 26-06-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of a biannual exam system for Class 10 students starting in 2026, eliciting reflective responses from educational leaders across the nation. This measure aims to provide greater flexibility for students, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the new guidelines, students will take one set of exams in February and have the option of a second attempt in May for better performance. This shift is intended to provide students multiple chances to lessen exam-related stress, aligning closely with the NEP's student-focused evaluation goals.

School principals recognize the potential benefits and challenges of this initiative. While many appreciate the move towards application-based learning, concerns linger about adjusting academic calendars and supporting teachers. The CBSE has finalized its plans following stakeholder feedback, with a strong focus on ensuring flexibility and reducing examination stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

