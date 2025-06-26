CBSE's Bold Move: Twice-a-Year Board Exams Spark Broad Educational Dialogue

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of a biannual exam system for Class 10 students starting in 2026, eliciting reflective responses from educational leaders across the nation. This measure aims to provide greater flexibility for students, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the new guidelines, students will take one set of exams in February and have the option of a second attempt in May for better performance. This shift is intended to provide students multiple chances to lessen exam-related stress, aligning closely with the NEP's student-focused evaluation goals.

School principals recognize the potential benefits and challenges of this initiative. While many appreciate the move towards application-based learning, concerns linger about adjusting academic calendars and supporting teachers. The CBSE has finalized its plans following stakeholder feedback, with a strong focus on ensuring flexibility and reducing examination stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)