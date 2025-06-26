Celebrating Academic Brilliance: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Honours HSC Toppers

Maharashtra's recent HSC results have culminated in a record-breaking 98.80% pass percentage, setting a significant academic milestone. To celebrate this achievement, Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosted the Academic Excellence Felicitation Ceremony, recognizing the relentless dedication and excellence of the best-performing students. Seventy-three scholars from across India were celebrated in a grand event, receiving Certificates of Excellence as well as trophies for their respective institutions.

The ceremony lauded a varied mix of educational institutions, ranging from junior colleges to prestigious international and public schools. Esteemed dignitaries such as Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and Lt. Gen. H. S. Khalon emphasized the ceremony's significance, highlighting the students' achievements not just as milestones, but as the launching pads for a promising future.

Through initiatives such as the Somaiya Summer and Winter School Programme, which offer students experiential learning and essential life skills, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues its commitment to fostering holistic education. The university empowers students by combining academic prowess with life skills, preparing them for success beyond the classroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)