Left Menu

Celebrating Academic Brilliance: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Honours HSC Toppers

Maharashtra's HSC results reached a 98.80% pass rate, marking a key milestone. Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrated top students with an Academic Excellence Felicitation Ceremony, awarding both students and schools. Esteemed guests praised students' achievements and emphasized future opportunities. The university remains dedicated to providing inclusive, experiential education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:05 IST
Celebrating Academic Brilliance: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Honours HSC Toppers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's recent HSC results have culminated in a record-breaking 98.80% pass percentage, setting a significant academic milestone. To celebrate this achievement, Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosted the Academic Excellence Felicitation Ceremony, recognizing the relentless dedication and excellence of the best-performing students. Seventy-three scholars from across India were celebrated in a grand event, receiving Certificates of Excellence as well as trophies for their respective institutions.

The ceremony lauded a varied mix of educational institutions, ranging from junior colleges to prestigious international and public schools. Esteemed dignitaries such as Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and Lt. Gen. H. S. Khalon emphasized the ceremony's significance, highlighting the students' achievements not just as milestones, but as the launching pads for a promising future.

Through initiatives such as the Somaiya Summer and Winter School Programme, which offer students experiential learning and essential life skills, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues its commitment to fostering holistic education. The university empowers students by combining academic prowess with life skills, preparing them for success beyond the classroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025