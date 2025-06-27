Left Menu

Rural Schools Struggle as Mental Health Grant Funding Cut

Rural schools in upstate New York face a mental health crisis as federal grant funding is withdrawn, affecting over 20,000 students. The grants, previously supporting school-based psychologists and counsellors, were cut due to claims of civil rights law violations, leaving many students with limited access to mental health services.

Rural schools in upstate New York are grappling with a severe shortage of mental health support as federal funding cuts take effect. The cuts, which impact over 20,000 students, have left many districts with a high student-to-counselor ratio, making mental health care less accessible.

Hennessey Lustica, project director of the Wellness Workforce Collaborative, has been at the forefront of efforts to secure more mental health professionals in the Finger Lakes region. However, the Trump administration's cancellation of school mental health grants has put these efforts in jeopardy, sparking concerns about the impacts on student well-being.

Despite the Biden administration's emphasis on diverse mental health provider recruitment, the program faced pushback over claims of violating civil rights laws. The subsequent funding cut has forced schools nationwide to halt essential training programs, raising alarms among mental health advocates and educators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

