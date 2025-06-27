Foiled Plot at Swift Concert: Syrian Charged in Germany

Germany has leveled charges against a Syrian national for his role in assisting a foreign terrorist organization, as he allegedly aided in the planning of a disrupted attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year, according to a statement from the prosecutor general on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad A, is accused of coordinating with a would-be attacker by translating Arabic bomb-making instructions and facilitating communication with an Islamic State militia member online, the charges suggest.

The foiled attack highlights ongoing concerns about security and the risk posed by terrorist groups targeting major public events. Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the network involved in the planned attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)