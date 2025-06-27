Masai Expands Leadership with New Co-founders to Elevate Education in India

Bengaluru, India – In a strategic move to boost its mission and leadership, Masai, a premier outcome-focused education platform, has elevated Keshav Misra as Co-founder & COO, alongside Aman Vats and Ankit Agrawal as Co-founders.

The trio joins existing founders Prateek Shukla, Yogesh Bhatt, and Nrupul Dev, forming a robust six-member team committed to transforming education and employability in India. Masai's decision reflects its belief in rewarding consistent impact and leadership throughout a company's journey.

With this elevation, Masai aims to strengthen its growth strategy and maintain its founding culture, emphasizing internal growth, commitment, and shared vision as key drivers for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)