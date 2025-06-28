Left Menu

Awal Madaan: Transforming English Education in the Digital Era

Awal Madaan is revolutionizing English education in India with his platform, AwalEnglish.com. By utilizing digital tools and collaborating with global figures like Miss Supranational Finland, Venla Laios, he connects with diverse audiences. His engaging content empowers non-native speakers, promoting communication without fear and elevating global language skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:27 IST
Awal Madaan
  India
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 28: In the realm of digital education, few influencers wield as much transformative potential as Awal Madaan, the visionary behind AwalEnglish.com. Known for creating relatable and accessible content, Madaan connects deeply with Indian audiences, making spoken English a skill within reach for many.

Recently, Madaan joined forces with Miss Supranational Finland 2025, Venla Laios, during a global expedition to explore digital knowledge exchanges. Both hail from non-native English-speaking backgrounds, yet Finland ranks high in English proficiency. Their collaboration aims to inspire Indian learners to embrace English with confidence and clarity.

Awal Madaan emphasizes authentic connections through his easy-to-digest teaching methods. His partnership with Venla seeks to extend English accessibility, enabling learners from all walks of life to communicate effectively. Madaan's approach underscores that English fluency transcends traditional classrooms, offering a platform for sharing stories globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

