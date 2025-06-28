Historic Renaming of UP Engineering Colleges to Inspire Future Leaders

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a significant initiative to rename five state-run engineering colleges. This decision aims to revitalize technical education by embedding cultural and moral values, according to officials.

This move, orchestrated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sanctioned by Governor Anandiben Patel, endeavors to merge technical education with ideals such as social awareness, justice, harmony, and nation-building, as stated by the government.

Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel described it as an 'historic step' to instill these values in the new generation. Renamed institutions are poised to inspire a blend of technical excellence and societal leadership within the students, contributing beyond mere symbolism to self-confidence and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)