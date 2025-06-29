Left Menu

Swift Rescue Operation: 162 Students Safe After Heavy Rain in Jharkhand

At least 162 students in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district were rescued from a flooded residential school by police and fire brigade teams. The Lav Kush Residential School premises were inundated due to heavy rain, prompting a swift rescue operation using boats, conducted before the NDRF's arrival.

In a dramatic rescue operation, 162 students were saved from a flooded residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district following heavy rainfall. The sudden inundation trapped the students overnight at Lav Kush Residential School, necessitating a rapid response.

With the school's premises submerged, teachers moved the students to the rooftop, where they awaited further assistance. At around 5.30 am, police officers and fire brigade teams arrived, coordinating efforts with local villagers to execute the rescue.

Boats played a crucial role in the operation, which was completed just before the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived on the scene. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg commended the swift actions of the rescue teams in ensuring the students' safety.

