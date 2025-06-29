Swift Rescue Operation: 162 Students Safe After Heavy Rain in Jharkhand

In a dramatic rescue operation, 162 students were saved from a flooded residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district following heavy rainfall. The sudden inundation trapped the students overnight at Lav Kush Residential School, necessitating a rapid response.

With the school's premises submerged, teachers moved the students to the rooftop, where they awaited further assistance. At around 5.30 am, police officers and fire brigade teams arrived, coordinating efforts with local villagers to execute the rescue.

Boats played a crucial role in the operation, which was completed just before the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived on the scene. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg commended the swift actions of the rescue teams in ensuring the students' safety.