Odisha Soars to Fifth Place in National School Education Rankings

Odisha has climbed to the 5th spot nationally in the Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0), marking a notable improvement in its school education system. The state's ranking, which stood at 14th place in 2019, has risen under the leadership of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, according to official statements released on Thursday.

The Performance Grading Index 2.0 evaluates school education quality, encompassing 73 indicators categorized into 'Outcomes' and 'Governance & Management'. Odisha achieved a remarkable score of 595.6, securing the PRACHESTA-3 grade for the academic year 2023-24. The report, published by the Ministry of Education, highlights Odisha's pioneering role in the 'access' domain, where it achieved the highest possible grade.

Naveen Patnaik, who served as the chief minister until 2024, emphasized the impact of the #5T initiative, which aimed to transform 7,000 schools in the state. Patnaik credited teachers, parents, administrators, and support staff for the system's transformation, stating that empowering every child with education is building a new Odisha.

