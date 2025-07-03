Cultural Guardians: Maharashtra Stands Firm Against Hindi Dominance

In Maharashtra, a strong front has been forged by educationalists and writers against any proposal making Hindi compulsory in schools from the lower classes. The critics argue that such a move endangers both the state's cultural identity and the linguistic heritage of the Marathi language.

The Maharashtra government's recent withdrawal of two government resolutions concerning the three-language policy, amid vocal opposition led by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, marks a significant pause to reassess the educational language strategy. A committee has been established to explore potential pathways forward regarding language education policy.

Poet Dasoo Vaidya, expressing concerns, noted the detrimental impact of Hindi supremacy over regional languages, equating the loss of Marathi words to the extinction of species. Echoing these sentiments, Sahitya Parishad President Kautikrao Thale Patil and award-winning writer Sudhir Rasal highlighted the autonomous right of Maharashtra's people to choose their language of study, asserting resistance to imposed linguistic changes.

