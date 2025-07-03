Left Menu

Delhi University Launches Flexible Exit Option in Four-Year Undergraduate Programme

Delhi University announces a significant adjustment to the National Education Policy 2020 by allowing students to exit their Four-Year Undergraduate Programme after three years, with a degree. The policy aims to offer students increased flexibility and choice, though concerns about readiness and resources persist.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:55 IST

Delhi University has announced a pivotal decision allowing students enrolled in its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) to exit after completing three years, granting them a degree. This aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to provide students with greater academic flexibility.

According to the official notification, students who have completed six semesters under the UG Curriculum Framework 2022 can now opt for a three-year degree. They have the option of receiving a general degree for multi-core discipline courses or an Honours degree for single-core disciplines. Students interested in this exit must declare their intent on the university's portal.

The move coincides with Delhi University preparing to commence the fourth and final year of the FYUP this August. The program, introduced under NEP 2020, has faced some criticism concerning infrastructure and curriculum completion. However, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh emphasizes the program's focus on research and skills development, suggesting that it may be transformative for higher education.

