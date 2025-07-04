Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Friday took the four men, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a student, to South Calcutta Law College and reconstructed the crime scene, an officer said.

The three prime accused -- alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed -- and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the college shortly after 4 am, and it took over four hours to complete the process.

''The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation. We completed the task today. The four accused persons were taken to the South Calcutta Law College early this morning, and the task is done,'' the officer told PTI.

The entire reconstruction process was carried out in the presence of a huge police team that lasted more than four hours, following which the four were taken back to the police station.

''Our findings will now be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and verified with other evidence,'' the officer added.

The alleged rape of the 24-year-old woman was led by Mishra, and assisted by two college seniors on the evening of June 25. The crime took place for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard's room, the victim said in her complaint to the police.

The investigation is currently being carried out by the Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

About the reconstruction process, the officer said the four were first taken to the union room, then to the washroom and the guard's room of the college in the southern part of the city's Kasba area.

He said that the four were asked to enact what they had exactly done before and while carrying out the crime on June 25.

''Our senior officers were present during the entire process. After the accused were taken away, our officers took notes of the details of the reconstruction,'' he said.

During the day, personnel of the Detective Department conducted a 3D mapping of the entire institution, the IPS officer said.

3D mapping is the process of creating three-dimensional models of real-world objects, landscapes, or structures using various technologies. This significantly enhances investigation by providing a detailed and accurate recreation of the crime spot.

The security guard, when produced in court later in the day, was sent to police remand till July 8.

The security guard wilfully abstained from blowing the whistle which facilitated the commission of offence, the police told the court.

The medical examination, as well as the circumstantial evidence, corroborated the first-year student's allegation of being gang-raped.

The security guard was accused of failing to carry out his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, investigators of Kolkata Police have seized the attendance register of the South Calcutta Law College, an officer said on Friday.

Besides, they also seized letters issued to prime accused Monojit Mishra to appoint him as a staff of the college on a contractual basis, payslips of the remuneration of Mishra and minute-to-minute details of the educational institution's general body (GB) meeting in connection with their probe of the crime, he said.

''All these documents have been seized from the college as part of our investigation. We need to check whether there was any political intervention or backing in the appointment of the prime accused,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)