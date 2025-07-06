Left Menu

Punjab Launches 'Business Blasters' to Foster Young Entrepreneurs

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced skill education for class 11 and 12 students under the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs scheme to promote entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to turn students into job creators with state support, fostering a new era of student entrepreneurship in state-run schools.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced an initiative to provide skill education in business and marketing to class 11 and 12 students in government schools under the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs scheme. The program, starting in the next academic session, is designed to encourage students to launch their own startups.

During an address, Bains highlighted the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', which inspires students to be job creators rather than job seekers. The state government is offering extensive support, both financially and technically, to progressive students. This program, initiated as a pilot in 30 schools, enables students to pitch their business ideas, contributing to a burgeoning student entrepreneurial culture.

One notable success story includes a student from Mullanpur Dakha who created and successfully sold decorative flower pots in Ludhiana. The Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Scheme is part of a broader effort to prepare students with financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills, addressing the employment gap reflected in job application statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

