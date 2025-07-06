Punjab Launches 'Business Blasters' to Foster Young Entrepreneurs

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced an initiative to provide skill education in business and marketing to class 11 and 12 students in government schools under the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs scheme. The program, starting in the next academic session, is designed to encourage students to launch their own startups.

During an address, Bains highlighted the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', which inspires students to be job creators rather than job seekers. The state government is offering extensive support, both financially and technically, to progressive students. This program, initiated as a pilot in 30 schools, enables students to pitch their business ideas, contributing to a burgeoning student entrepreneurial culture.

One notable success story includes a student from Mullanpur Dakha who created and successfully sold decorative flower pots in Ludhiana. The Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Scheme is part of a broader effort to prepare students with financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills, addressing the employment gap reflected in job application statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)