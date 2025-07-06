FIA Elections: Clash of Leadership and Legacy

FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem has shrugged off allegations of a 'reign of terror' within motorsport's global governing body, asserting the upcoming presidential election is set to be transparent and equitable.

Sulayem, who is vying for a second term after his 2021 victory, faces opposition from American candidate Tim Mayer. Mayer announced his candidacy prior to the British Formula One Grand Prix, criticizing existing leadership as lacking effective vision and governance.

Despite controversies and high staff turnover during his leadership, Sulayem remains optimistic about his track record, emphasizing increased transparency and governance. As the election nears, the former rally driver likens the process to competitive racing, underscoring the importance of clear guidelines and fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)