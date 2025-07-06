Left Menu

FIA Elections: Clash of Leadership and Legacy

FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem dismisses claims of a 'reign of terror' within the body. As the December presidential election approaches, Sulayem seeks a second term against American Tim Mayer, who critiques current leadership as lacking transparency. Controversies mark Sulayem's tenure, but he defends his record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:27 IST
FIA Elections: Clash of Leadership and Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem has shrugged off allegations of a 'reign of terror' within motorsport's global governing body, asserting the upcoming presidential election is set to be transparent and equitable.

Sulayem, who is vying for a second term after his 2021 victory, faces opposition from American candidate Tim Mayer. Mayer announced his candidacy prior to the British Formula One Grand Prix, criticizing existing leadership as lacking effective vision and governance.

Despite controversies and high staff turnover during his leadership, Sulayem remains optimistic about his track record, emphasizing increased transparency and governance. As the election nears, the former rally driver likens the process to competitive racing, underscoring the importance of clear guidelines and fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025