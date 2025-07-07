Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Inaugurates 'Saksham': A New Era in Experiential Learning

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P D Sona inaugurated 'Saksham', an activity-based learning centre in East Siang district. Located in Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School, it aims to instil curiosity in students. The centre supports holistic development through creative, experiential tools, in line with NEP 2020. Similar efforts will expand statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P D Sona hailed the inauguration of 'Saksham', a state-of-the-art experiential learning facility, in East Siang district. The centre, built at the Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School in Pasighat, is designed to foster a creative and engaging educational environment.

At the event, Sona expressed admiration for the work led by Commandant Garima Singh and her team, highlighting Saksham as a model of educational excellence. The minister underscored the importance of adopting such innovative educational practices across the state to stimulate curiosity and joy for learning among young children.

The Saksham centre is equipped with digital learning zones, creative arts spaces, and emphasizes life skills education. It aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 to provide holistic development opportunities. Plans are underway to expand similar educational models throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

