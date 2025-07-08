Left Menu

AI and Education: Balancing Innovation with Cognitive Engagement

A study by MIT highlights concerns about AI's impact on learning, reporting reduced cognitive engagement when using AI tools like ChatGPT for essay writing. Though AI can aid in tasks, it risks leading to ‘cognitive debt’ without updated educational standards. The study stresses thoughtful incorporation of AI in learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Adelaide (Australia), Jul 8 (The Conversation) – Researchers from MIT have raised alarms about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) on education. A pivotal study indicates that while AI tools like ChatGPT offer potential benefits, they may also undermine critical thinking skills and lead to what is termed as 'cognitive debt' among users.

Over four months, 54 adults participated in an MIT study to examine the effects of AI on cognitive engagement. Using either AI, a search engine, or their own cognitive skills to write essays, participants demonstrated significantly lower cognitive engagement when AI tools were utilized. As a result, those relying on AI struggled more with essay recall and ownership.

Echoing past debates on educational tools like calculators, the study suggests AI's optimal integration in education requires higher academic standards. Engaging AI in evaluations without elevating learning goals might foster 'metacognitive laziness'. To harness AI's potential, education systems must encourage its use in complex and creative tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

