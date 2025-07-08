AI and Education: Balancing Innovation with Cognitive Engagement

Adelaide (Australia), Jul 8 (The Conversation) – Researchers from MIT have raised alarms about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) on education. A pivotal study indicates that while AI tools like ChatGPT offer potential benefits, they may also undermine critical thinking skills and lead to what is termed as 'cognitive debt' among users.

Over four months, 54 adults participated in an MIT study to examine the effects of AI on cognitive engagement. Using either AI, a search engine, or their own cognitive skills to write essays, participants demonstrated significantly lower cognitive engagement when AI tools were utilized. As a result, those relying on AI struggled more with essay recall and ownership.

Echoing past debates on educational tools like calculators, the study suggests AI's optimal integration in education requires higher academic standards. Engaging AI in evaluations without elevating learning goals might foster 'metacognitive laziness'. To harness AI's potential, education systems must encourage its use in complex and creative tasks.

