SFI Activists Rise Against 'Saffronisation' in Kerala Universities

Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged protests across major universities in Kerala, raising concerns about the 'saffronisation' of higher education institutions. The protests, directed against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor, witnessed students breaking police barricades and resorting to sit-ins.

At Kannur University, protestors broke through police barricades, prompting officers to use water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Similarly, at Calicut University, tensions rose with a brief confrontation breaking out between protestors and police. Charged-up protests were also seen at Kerala University.

The protests spotlight a growing power struggle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left-led state government, with accusations surfacing against Vice-Chancellors for allegedly aligning with the Sangh Parivar ideology. Recent incidents, including the suspension of Kerala University's Registrar, have added fuel to the already tense atmosphere.

