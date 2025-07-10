Australia's Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

An Australian government report, spearheaded by special envoy Jillian Segal, has called for decisive action against antisemitism, emphasizing reform in education, public institutions, and immigration policies. The report argues for the immediate reduction of funding to universities incapable of safeguarding Jewish students.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed governmental support for the report, acknowledging the urgency and scope of Segal's proposals. He emphasized collaboration between the government and civil society in tackling the issue, reflecting on recent violent antisemitic events across the nation.

The report highlights universities as main reform areas, urging a new oversight system to ensure Jewish safety on campuses. It stressed financial repercussions for academic institutions failing to address these concerns and urged policy changes to scrutinize visa applicants for antisemitic affiliations.