Australia's Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

An Australian report, led by Jillian Segal, recommends cutting university funding for failing to protect Jewish students and screening visa applicants for extremist views. The plan addresses the rise in antisemitic incidents and suggests reforms across several sectors to marginalize antisemitism in society.

Updated: 10-07-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 09:20 IST
An Australian government report, spearheaded by special envoy Jillian Segal, has called for decisive action against antisemitism, emphasizing reform in education, public institutions, and immigration policies. The report argues for the immediate reduction of funding to universities incapable of safeguarding Jewish students.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed governmental support for the report, acknowledging the urgency and scope of Segal's proposals. He emphasized collaboration between the government and civil society in tackling the issue, reflecting on recent violent antisemitic events across the nation.

The report highlights universities as main reform areas, urging a new oversight system to ensure Jewish safety on campuses. It stressed financial repercussions for academic institutions failing to address these concerns and urged policy changes to scrutinize visa applicants for antisemitic affiliations.

