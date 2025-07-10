Kerala's Education Clash: Government Stands Firm Against Religious Interference
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty addresses opposition from Sunni scholars regarding extended school hours. The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama protests the schedule change, fearing it affects madrassa education. Sivankutty defends the government's decision, emphasizing the need for standardized education hours as per court orders.
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has urged religious groups to refrain from interfering in educational affairs amid mounting protests over extended school timings.
The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a respected Sunni scholars' body, has voiced discontent over the new schedule, citing potential disruptions to madrassa education for 12 lakh students.
Minister Sivankutty dismissed calls to reconsider the scheduling changes, emphasizing the government's commitment to equitable education, supported by judicial directives.
