Kerala's Education Clash: Government Stands Firm Against Religious Interference

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has urged religious groups to refrain from interfering in educational affairs amid mounting protests over extended school timings.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a respected Sunni scholars' body, has voiced discontent over the new schedule, citing potential disruptions to madrassa education for 12 lakh students.

Minister Sivankutty dismissed calls to reconsider the scheduling changes, emphasizing the government's commitment to equitable education, supported by judicial directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)