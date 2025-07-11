Revamping Medical Student Support: NMC's Three-Tier Grievance-Redressal Plan

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has unveiled a new three-tier grievance-redressal mechanism aimed at assisting medical students nationwide in resolving academic and clinical-training problems. This system categorizes redress at the levels of medical colleges, universities, and state medical education departments.

According to the NMC's advisory, complaints range from excessive fees to issues related to stipends, ragging, and health safety. The commission emphasized that most problems could be solved at the institutional level, with the potential for escalation to the state level if necessary.

A structured approach involving the creation of web-portals for grievances at colleges and universities was recommended. This mechanism facilitates quick resolutions, backed by an NMC-operated online portal where unresolved issues can be filed, ensuring comprehensive support for the stakeholders involved.

